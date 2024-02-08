Cal Baptist hosts UT Arlington following Daniels’ 26-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-11, 6-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-8, 6-4 WAC) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Arlington Mavericks (11-11, 6-5 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (13-8, 6-4 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays the UT Arlington Mavericks after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 26 points in Cal Baptist’s 61-60 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Lancers are 9-4 on their home court. Cal Baptist is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are 6-5 in WAC play. UT Arlington averages 15.5 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Makaih Williams with 2.9.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 19.2 points. Yvan Ouedraogo is shooting 45.5% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Shemar Wilson is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.1 points for the Mavericks. Williams is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.