Cal Baptist faces Utah Tech following Washington’s 20-point showing

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-8, 7-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-14, 5-7 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Cal Baptist Lancers (14-8, 7-4 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-14, 5-7 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Scotty Washington scored 20 points in Cal Baptist’s 64-63 win against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers have gone 5-4 at home. Utah Tech is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lancers are 7-4 in conference play. Cal Baptist is 3-5 in one-possession games.

Utah Tech is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Cal Baptist allows to opponents. Cal Baptist’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is averaging 11 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Hunter Goodrick is averaging 8.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Lancers. Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

