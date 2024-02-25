Caitlin Clark’s triple-double leads No. 4 Iowa over Illinois, 101-85

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points on the way to her 16th career triple-double, Hannah Stuelke…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points on the way to her 16th career triple-double, Hannah Stuelke added 20 and No. 4 Iowa defeated Illinois 101-85 on Sunday.

Clark had 15 rebounds and 10 assists for her Division I-leading fifth triple-double of the season as Iowa (24-4, 13-3 Big Ten) bounced back from a loss to No. 14 Indiana. Clark, the nation’s leading scorer at 32.1 points per game, went 6 of 18 from the field, including 5 of 14 in 3-pointers.

Molly Davis had 17 points and Kate Martin had 13 for the Hawkeyes. Iowa, the nation’s leader in scoring offense at 91.8 points per game, topped the 100-point mark for the ninth time this season.

Clark struggled with her shooting in the first half, but her teammates stepped up. Clark was just 2 of 9 from the field, 1 of 7 in 3-pointers, but the Hawkeyes built a 50-34 halftime lead behind Davis, who had 12 points, and Stuelke, who had 10. Iowa had a 10-0 run in the first quarter and a 12-2 run in the second.

Makira Cook scored 26 points to lead five players for Illinois (13-13, 7-9) in double figures. Genesis Bryant had 19 points, Adalia McKenzie had 13, Camille Hobby had 12 and Kendall Bostic had 10 points and 17 rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: The Illini, coming off a home win over Indiana, fell behind early after surrendering the two big first-half runs to the Hawkeyes. They opened the second half with a quick 7-2 run but could never get within single digits.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes, whose 17-point loss at Indiana on Thursday was their worst defeat of the season, recovered to keep pace in the Big Ten standings. Iowa has averaged 103 points in the four games after losses this season. The Hawkeyes are tied with Indiana in second place, one game behind Ohio State. Iowa gets the Buckeyes at home to close the regular season next Sunday.

UP NEXT

Illinois: At Michigan State on Thursday.

Iowa: At Minnesota on Wednesday.

