BYU ends No. 7 Kansas’ 19-game home win streak, 76-68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson scored 18 points apiece as BYU rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat seventh-ranked Kansas 76-68 on Tuesday night, ending the Jayhawks’ 19-game home winning streak.

The Cougars (20-8, 8-7 Big 12) took a 66-63 lead when Noah Waterman drained a 3-pointer with 2:43 left. Hunter Dickinson answered with a 3 for Kansas, but Robinson hit two free throws and Hall drained another 3, sending BYU to a win in its first trip to storied Allen Fieldhouse since December 1971.

Dickinson had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks (21-7, 9-6), who were just 3 of 15 from 3-point range and 19 for 31 at the foul line. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 12 points, KJ Adams Jr. scored 11 and Johnny Furphy finished with 10.

BYU won despite heavy foul trouble in part by going 13 of 34 from behind the 3-point arc.

Already playing without Kevin McCullar Jr., who missed his fifth game with a bone bruise on his knee, the Jayhawks had a scare when Nick Timberlake landed hard after going up for a rebound. The thud echoed through Allen Fieldhouse, and Timberlake spent a couple of minutes in the locker room before eventually returning to the game.

Foul trouble set in for BYU in the second half. Hall picked up his fourth with 17:39 to go, and Trevin Knell got his fourth — after a double-technical with Dickinson — just minutes later. But the Jayhawks were unable to take advantage, not only struggling at the foul line but going more than eight minutes without a field goal.

BYU had another technical foul called on its bench with 7:50 left — and Harris made both of those free throws.

That’s when the Cougars suddenly began to rain 3-pointers, wiping away a 56-50 deficit and taking their first lead at 59-58 on two free throws by Hall with 4:50 to play. Hall added two 3s of his own over the next few minutes, including one from the top of the key, which gave the Big 12 newcomers a 71-66 lead with 1:31 remaining.

The Cougars were able to hold on the rest of the way for another signature win in their first season in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

BYU returns home to play TCU on Saturday night.

Kansas visits No. 15 Baylor on Saturday.

