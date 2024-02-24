Butler takes on Seton Hall, looks to break 3-game slide

Butler Bulldogs (16-11, 7-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-9, 10-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m.…

Butler Bulldogs (16-11, 7-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (17-9, 10-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler aims to break its three-game losing streak with a victory over Seton Hall.

The Pirates have gone 11-3 at home. Seton Hall is eighth in the Big East with 12.8 assists per game led by Kadary Richmond averaging 5.1.

The Bulldogs are 7-9 in conference play. Butler is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Seton Hall scores 73.2 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 73.9 Butler allows. Butler averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richmond is averaging 16.2 points, seven rebounds, 5.1 assists and two steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Pierre Brooks is scoring 15.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 15.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Butler.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 40.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.