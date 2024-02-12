Butler hosts Kolek and No. 7 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette faces the Butler Bulldogs after Tyler Kolek scored 27 points in Marquette’s 86-75 victory against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-2 in home games. Butler has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 in Big East play. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 16.7 assists per game led by Kolek averaging 7.5.

Butler makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Marquette scores 5.2 more points per game (78.8) than Butler allows to opponents (73.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Thomas is averaging 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

Kolek is averaging 15.6 points, 7.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. Oso Ighodaro is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

