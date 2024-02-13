Butler hosts Kolek and No. 4 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (16-8, 7-6 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Marquette visits the Butler Bulldogs after Tyler Kolek scored 27 points in Marquette’s 86-75 win against the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-2 in home games. Butler scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 against Big East opponents. Marquette ranks third in the Big East with 16.7 assists per game led by Kolek averaging 7.5.

Butler’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Marquette allows. Marquette averages 5.2 more points per game (78.8) than Butler gives up (73.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre Brooks is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs. DJ Davis is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Butler.

David Joplin averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Kolek is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.