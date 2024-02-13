Butler and Lafayette host Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-20, 3-9 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (10-15, 9-3 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (5-20, 3-9 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (10-15, 9-3 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette takes on the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds after Mark Butler scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 94-90 overtime loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Leopards have gone 5-6 at home. Lafayette averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Greyhounds are 3-9 in Patriot League play. Loyola (MD) gives up 72.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.6 points per game.

Lafayette’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Lafayette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Sondberg is averaging 9.2 points for the Leopards. Kyle Jenkins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Deon Perry is averaging 16.6 points for the Greyhounds. D’Angelo Stines is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Loyola (MD).

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Greyhounds: 3-7, averaging 60.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

