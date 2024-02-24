Bush puts up 19 as Northwestern State downs Houston Christian 86-73

HOUSTON (AP) — Braelon Bush scored 19 points as Northwestern State beat Houston Christian 86-73 on Saturday night. Bush shot…

HOUSTON (AP) — Braelon Bush scored 19 points as Northwestern State beat Houston Christian 86-73 on Saturday night.

Bush shot 8 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Demons (9-19, 7-8 Southland Conference). Cliff Davis scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Duane Posey was 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Huskies (6-19, 4-10) were led in scoring by Marcus Greene, who finished with 19 points. Jay Alvarez added 14 points for Houston Christian. Dominic Capriotti also put up 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.