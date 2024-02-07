Burns, Youngstown State Penguins to host Pullian and the Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers (12-11, 7-5 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-7, 9-4 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (12-11, 7-5 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-7, 9-4 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Youngstown State in Horizon League action Thursday.

The Penguins are 11-1 on their home court. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon League with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by D.J. Burns averaging 3.0.

The Panthers are 7-5 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee ranks eighth in the Horizon League shooting 33.2% from 3-point range.

Youngstown State is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Youngstown State allows.

The Penguins and Panthers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Penguins. Brett Thompson is averaging 12.9 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Erik Pratt is averaging 12.8 points for the Panthers. BJ Freeman is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.