Burns, Youngstown State Penguins to host Pullian and the Milwaukee Panthers

Milwaukee Panthers (12-11, 7-5 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-7, 9-4 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Milwaukee Panthers (12-11, 7-5 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (17-7, 9-4 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kentrell Pullian and the Milwaukee Panthers take on Damiree Burns and the Youngstown State Penguins in Horizon League action.

The Penguins have gone 11-1 in home games. Youngstown State averages 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 7-5 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is 5-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Youngstown State’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Youngstown State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Ziggy Reid is shooting 47.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Elijah Jamison is averaging 9.1 points for the Panthers. BJ Freeman is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.