Burns leads Youngstown State against Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (10-15, 6-8 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (18-8, 10-5 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Damiree Burns scored 32 points in Youngstown State’s 84-83 loss to the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Penguins have gone 12-2 in home games. Youngstown State is second in the Horizon League scoring 82.5 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Colonials have gone 6-8 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

Youngstown State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 75.0 points per game, 4.4 more than the 70.6 Youngstown State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziggy Reid is averaging 14.5 points for the Penguins. Burns is averaging 15.1 points and 12.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Josh Corbin averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Markeese Hastings is shooting 57.5% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

