Burnham scores 21, leads Charleston past North Carolina A&T 80-58

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ben Burnham’s 21 points helped Charleston defeat North Carolina A&T 80-58 on Thursday night.

Burnham shot 9 for 18 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Cougars (17-7, 8-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Reyne Smith scored 17 points while going 6 of 11 (5 for 10 from 3-point range). Ante Brzovic finished 5 of 10 from the field, scoring 11.

Nikolaos Chitikoudis led the Aggies (7-17, 5-6) with 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Camian Shell added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

