Burnham scores 20 as Charleston takes down William & Mary 84-83

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Burnham’s 20 points helped Charleston defeat William & Mary 84-83 on Saturday.

Burnham added seven rebounds for the Cougars (16-7, 7-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Reyne Smith scored 10 points, shooting 2 for 10 from beyond the arc and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. James Scott had eight points and was 3 of 3 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Tribe (8-15, 3-7) were led by Chase Lowe, who recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds. Gabe Dorsey added 16 points for William & Mary. In addition, Matteus Case finished with 15 points and six rebounds.

Bryce Butler scored eight points in the first half and Charleston went into halftime trailing 44-41. Burnham scored 17 points in the second half and Ante Brzovic made two free throws for a four-point lead with 4 seconds remaining.

