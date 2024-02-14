Burden puts up 28 as Kennesaw State defeats Jacksonville 66-61

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden scored 28 points as Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville 66-61 on Wednesday night to snap…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden scored 28 points as Kennesaw State beat Jacksonville 66-61 on Wednesday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Burden was 9 of 20 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 13 from the line for the Owls (14-12, 5-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Simeon Cottle scored 11 points, shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line. Demond Robinson shot 3 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with eight points, while adding 16 rebounds.

Zach Bell led the way for the Dolphins (13-13, 4-8) with 14 points and three steals. Robert McCray added 12 points for Jacksonville. In addition, Bryce Workman had 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

