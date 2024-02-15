Burden leads Kennesaw State against North Florida after 28-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-12, 5-7 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (14-13, 7-5 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (14-12, 5-7 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts the North Florida Ospreys after Terrell Burden scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 66-61 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Owls have gone 9-3 in home games. Kennesaw State leads the ASUN averaging 83.6 points and is shooting 44.4%.

The Ospreys are 7-5 in ASUN play. North Florida ranks eighth in the ASUN with 12.6 assists per game led by Jaylen Smith averaging 2.5.

Kennesaw State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 46.3% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burden is averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Owls.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 19.6 points for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 80.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

