Burden leads Kennesaw State against Austin Peay after 33-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (13-10, 4-5 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-13, 4-5 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (13-10, 4-5 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-13, 4-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces the Austin Peay Governors after Terrell Burden scored 33 points in Kennesaw State’s 86-76 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Governors have gone 8-1 in home games. Austin Peay is fifth in the ASUN with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Sai Witt averaging 2.6.

The Owls are 4-5 in conference matchups. Kennesaw State leads the ASUN scoring 84.5 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

Austin Peay scores 70.5 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 80.0 Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the past 10 games for Austin Peay.

Demond Robinson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 83.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.