Bullock leads Niagara against Fairfield after 22-point outing

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-11, 8-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-9, 9-4 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Niagara Purple Eagles (12-11, 8-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (15-9, 9-4 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Fairfield Stags after Quandre Bullock scored 22 points in Niagara’s 74-71 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Stags have gone 7-3 in home games. Fairfield has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Purple Eagles are 8-5 in MAAC play. Niagara is the top team in the MAAC with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaging 5.3.

Fairfield averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 75.1 points per game, 3.9 more than the 71.2 Fairfield gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Leach is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 19.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Harlan Obioha is averaging 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.