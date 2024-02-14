Buie, Northwestern Wildcats to visit Omoruyi, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Northwestern Wildcats (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-10, 5-7 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clifford Omoruyi and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights host Boo Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Scarlet Knights are 10-3 in home games. Rutgers has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 8-5 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Buie averaging 6.5.

Rutgers is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Northwestern allows to opponents. Northwestern scores 9.9 more points per game (74.9) than Rutgers gives up to opponents (65.0).

The Scarlet Knights and Wildcats face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aundre Hyatt averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Mawot Mag is shooting 42.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Buie is shooting 43.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Wildcats. Ty Berry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 40.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

