Buie leads Northwestern against Indiana after 27-point showing

Northwestern Wildcats (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hoosiers -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces the Indiana Hoosiers after Boo Buie scored 27 points in Northwestern’s 63-60 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hoosiers have gone 10-3 in home games. Indiana has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Indiana makes 47.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Northwestern averages 74.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 74.4 Indiana gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is averaging 14.6 points, nine rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hoosiers. Malik Reneau is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.3 points, seven rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Buie is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.