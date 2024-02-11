Buie and Northwestern host Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-11, 6-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Penn State Nittany Lions (12-11, 6-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -8; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions after Boo Buie scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 80-68 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Wildcats have gone 12-1 in home games. Northwestern is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Nittany Lions have gone 6-6 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Northwestern averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Penn State allows. Penn State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northwestern allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is averaging 19 points and 5.3 assists for the Wildcats.

Kanye Clary is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Nittany Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

