Buffalo visits Western Michigan following Chatman’s 23-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (4-22, 2-11 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (9-17, 6-7 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces the Western Michigan Broncos after Sy Chatman scored 23 points in Buffalo’s 78-69 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Broncos have gone 5-6 at home. Western Michigan averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulls have gone 2-11 against MAC opponents. Buffalo gives up 79.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

Western Michigan’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 67.7 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 74.6 Western Michigan allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Crump is averaging 5.5 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

Chatman is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 2-8, averaging 63.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.