Buffalo hosts Akron after Tribble’s 20-point outing

Akron Zips (18-6, 10-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (3-21, 1-10 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (18-6, 10-1 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (3-21, 1-10 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Greg Tribble scored 20 points in Akron’s 73-59 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Bulls are 1-9 on their home court. Buffalo has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Zips have gone 10-1 against MAC opponents. Akron leads the MAC giving up only 64.6 points per game while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

Buffalo scores 67.5 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 64.6 Akron gives up. Akron’s 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Buffalo has given up to its opponents (48.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonnivius Smith is averaging eight points and 8.9 rebounds for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Enrique Freeman is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Zips. Ali Ali is averaging 15.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Akron.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Zips: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

