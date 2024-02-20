Buffalo defeats Eastern Michigan 78-69

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sy Chatman’s 23 points helped Buffalo defeat Eastern Michigan 78-69 on Tuesday night. Chatman added 13…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sy Chatman’s 23 points helped Buffalo defeat Eastern Michigan 78-69 on Tuesday night.

Chatman added 13 rebounds, four steals, and four blocks for the Bulls (4-22, 2-11 Mid-American Conference). Isaiah Adams added 13 points while going 6 of 12 (0 for 4 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds. Zaakir Williamson shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Tyson Acuff led the Eagles (10-16, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, four assists and two steals. Arne Osojnik added 11 points, and Connor Serven finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

