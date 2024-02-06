Bucknell plays Navy after Williamson’s 20-point game

Bucknell Bison (9-14, 6-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-13, 4-6 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bucknell Bison (9-14, 6-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (8-13, 4-6 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Navy Midshipmen after Noah Williamson scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 75-66 overtime loss to the American Eagles.

The Midshipmen have gone 7-3 in home games. Navy is third in the Patriot League with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Austin Benigni averaging 8.3.

The Bison have gone 6-4 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is eighth in the Patriot League with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Forrest averaging 4.7.

Navy’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Bucknell gives up. Bucknell has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 43.9% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

Forrest is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 16.7 points and 5.3 rebounds. Williamson is averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

