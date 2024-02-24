Bucknell hosts Army in conference matchup

Army Black Knights (10-18, 6-9 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-18, 7-8 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (10-18, 6-9 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-18, 7-8 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Forrest and the Bucknell Bison host Josh Scovens and the Army Black Knights in Patriot League action.

The Bison have gone 4-8 at home. Bucknell is 1-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Black Knights have gone 6-9 against Patriot League opponents. Army has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bucknell is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Bucknell allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forrest is averaging 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Bison. Elvin Edmonds IV is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

TJ Small averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Scovens is shooting 45.7% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

