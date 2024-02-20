Bucknell faces Holy Cross, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Bucknell Bison (10-17, 7-7 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-19, 5-9 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bucknell Bison (10-17, 7-7 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (8-19, 5-9 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell aims to end its three-game slide with a win against Holy Cross.

The Crusaders have gone 4-7 at home. Holy Cross averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bison are 7-7 in Patriot League play. Bucknell is ninth in the Patriot League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jack Forrest averaging 4.7.

Holy Cross averages 65.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 69.7 Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 65.4 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 74.3 Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Kenney is averaging 10.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

Forrest is averaging 16.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bison. Noah Williamson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

