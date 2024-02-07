Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Bucknell defeats Navy 80-67

Bucknell defeats Navy 80-67

The Associated Press

February 7, 2024, 9:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jack Forrest had 18 points in Bucknell’s 80-67 win against Navy on Wednesday night.

Forrest was 6 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Bison (10-14, 7-4 Patriot League). Noah Williamson scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Elvin Edmonds IV had 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Austin Benigni led the Midshipmen (8-14, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Mitch Fischer added 17 points and seven rebounds for Navy. Donovan Draper also put up 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up