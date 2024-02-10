Buckley directs Lamar to 75-56 victory over Nicholls

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 15 points as Lamar beat Nicholls 75-56 on Saturday night. Buckley also had…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 15 points as Lamar beat Nicholls 75-56 on Saturday night.

Buckley also had seven assists and five rebounds for the Cardinals (13-10, 7-3 Southland Conference). Cody Pennebaker scored 14 on 5-for-6 shooting – 4 of 5 from 3-point range. BB Knight made two 3-pointers and scored 12.

Diante Smith led the Colonels (12-11, 7-3) with 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Byron Ireland had 10 points and Robert Brown III scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.