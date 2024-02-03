Bryant visits Maine following Kenney’s 35-point performance

Bryant Bulldogs (14-8, 6-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-12, 2-5 America East) Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Maine Black Bears after Sherif Kenney scored 35 points in Bryant’s 99-95 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

The Black Bears are 4-3 on their home court. Maine averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 against America East opponents. Bryant scores 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game.

Maine’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Maine allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Filipovity is averaging 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Black Bears. AJ Lopez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

Earl Timberlake is averaging 13.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Kenney is averaging 21.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

