Bryant hosts UMBC following Banks’ 21-point game

UMBC Retrievers (6-15, 1-5 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (13-8, 5-1 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Bryant Bulldogs after Marcus Banks scored 21 points in UMBC’s 75-74 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 5-2 on their home court. Bryant ranks fifth in college basketball with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.6.

The Retrievers are 1-5 in America East play. UMBC is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

Bryant averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.3 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 76.6 points per game, 1.8 more than the 74.8 Bryant gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherif Kenney is scoring 18.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 15.9 points, nine rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Dion Brown is averaging 17.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Retrievers. Banks is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Retrievers: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

