Bryant defeats New Hampshire 85-66

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Gross Bullock’s 28 points helped Bryant defeat New Hampshire 85-66 on Thursday night.

Gross-Bullock added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-9, 7-2 America East Conference). Earl Timberlake added 20 points while shooting 9 of 12 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds and five assists. Daniel Rivera finished 8 of 15 from the field to finish with 17 points.

The Wildcats (13-9, 5-4) were led by Jaxson Baker, who posted 19 points and four steals. Christian Moore added 11 points for New Hampshire. In addition, Clarence O. Daniels II had eight points and 13 rebounds.

