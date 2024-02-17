Bruner’s 41 lead Denver past North Dakota State 77-71

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner scored 30 of his 41 points in the second half for Denver in a 77-71…

DENVER (AP) — Tommy Bruner scored 30 of his 41 points in the second half for Denver in a 77-71 victory over North Dakota State on Saturday night.

Bruner was 14 of 21 shooting, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 14 from the line for the Pioneers (15-13, 6-7 Summit League). Touko Tainamo scored 13 points and added six rebounds. DeAndre Craig had eight points and shot 4 of 4 from the field.

Tajavis Miller led the way for the Bison (13-14, 6-6) with 21 points and two steals. Jacari White added 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists for North Dakota State. In addition, Noah Feddersen finished with 12 points and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

