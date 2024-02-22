Bruner leads Denver against South Dakota State

Denver Pioneers (15-13, 6-7 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-12, 8-4 Summit League) Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8…

Denver Pioneers (15-13, 6-7 Summit League) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (15-12, 8-4 Summit League)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -8.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits after Tommy Bruner scored 41 points in Denver’s 77-71 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits are 9-3 on their home court. South Dakota State is 6-9 against opponents over .500.

The Pioneers are 6-7 in Summit League play. Denver has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Dakota State averages 76.7 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 81.2 Denver gives up. Denver scores 11.7 more points per game (84.4) than South Dakota State allows (72.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is averaging 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Jackrabbits. William Kyle III is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for South Dakota State.

Bruner is averaging 25.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Pioneers. Touko Tainamo is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 82.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.