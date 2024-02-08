Bruner leads Denver against South Dakota after 22-point showing

Denver Pioneers (13-11, 4-5 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-15, 2-7 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (13-11, 4-5 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (9-15, 2-7 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -3; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the South Dakota Coyotes after Tommy Bruner scored 22 points in Denver’s 82-76 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes are 5-5 in home games. South Dakota leads the Summit League with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Lahat Thioune averaging 6.2.

The Pioneers are 4-5 in Summit League play. Denver ranks fourth in the Summit League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Touko Tainamo averaging 2.5.

South Dakota scores 75.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 80.9 Denver gives up. Denver has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of South Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Stewart is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 16.3 points.

Bruner is averaging 25.3 points and 4.5 assists for the Pioneers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 1-9, averaging 70.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 84.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

