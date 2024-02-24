Live Radio
Brown’s 17 lead Ohio past Northern Illinois 80-59

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 7:37 PM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Miles Brown’s 17 points helped Ohio defeat Northern Illinois 80-59 on Saturday night.

Brown also contributed three steals for the Bobcats (15-12, 9-5 Mid-American Conference). Aidan Hadaway shot 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to add 17 points. Shereef Mitchell shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Huskies (9-18, 3-11) were led by David Coit, who posted 27 points and two steals. Will Lovings-Watts added 10 points for Northern Illinois. In addition, Ethan Butler finished with eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

