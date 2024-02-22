Brown’s 15 lead Central Connecticut over Wagner 73-72

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Brown scored 15 points to help Central Connecticut defeat Wagner 73-72 on Thursday night.…

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Brown scored 15 points to help Central Connecticut defeat Wagner 73-72 on Thursday night.

Brown made two free throws with 54 seconds left for a 73-65 lead.

Brown added seven rebounds for the Blue Devils (16-10, 10-3 Northeast Conference). Davonte Sweatman scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Tre Breland III shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Seahawks (12-13, 6-7) were led by Julian Brown, who recorded 17 points. Keyontae Lewis added 15 points and seven rebounds for Wagner. Melvin Council Jr. also recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

