Brown, UMKC Kangaroos to visit Skunberg, North Dakota State Bison

UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 4-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (10-13, 3-5 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-14, 4-5 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (10-13, 3-5 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boden Skunberg and the North Dakota State Bison host Jamar Brown and the UMKC Kangaroos in Summit League play Thursday.

The Bison have gone 6-3 at home. North Dakota State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kangaroos have gone 4-5 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

North Dakota State averages 76.4 points, 5.5 more per game than the 70.9 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 71.9 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 74.8 North Dakota State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skunberg is scoring 14.9 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison. Andrew Morgan is averaging 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Brown is averaging 14.4 points and six rebounds for the Kangaroos. Khristion Courseault is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for UMKC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.