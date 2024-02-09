Brown takes on Columbia following Owusu-Anane’s 20-point showing

Columbia Lions (11-8, 2-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (6-15, 2-4 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (11-8, 2-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (6-15, 2-4 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays the Columbia Lions after Nana Owusu-Anane scored 20 points in Brown’s 70-60 loss to the Princeton Tigers.

The Bears have gone 3-6 at home. Brown is 3-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 2-4 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Brown scores 70.0 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 69.9 Columbia allows. Columbia scores 6.4 more points per game (78.4) than Brown gives up (72.0).

The Bears and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owusu-Anane is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 10.8 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

