Brown scores 23 as Wagner downs Le Moyne 80-57

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Julian Brown’s 23 points helped Wagner defeat Le Moyne 80-57 on Thursday night.

Brown hit 7 of 10 3-pointers for the Seahawks (10-10, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Melvin Council Jr. added 21 points while shooting 8 for 17 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had seven rebounds and five assists. Tahron Allen finished 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Luke Sutherland finished with 21 points for the Dolphins (9-12, 4-3). Darrick Jones Jr. added 12 points for Le Moyne. In addition, Kaiyem Cleary had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

