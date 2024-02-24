Brown scores 22, UMKC takes down Omaha 63-58

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown scored 22 points as UMKC beat Omaha 63-58 on Saturday night. Brown had…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jamar Brown scored 22 points as UMKC beat Omaha 63-58 on Saturday night.

Brown had seven rebounds for the Kangaroos (14-15, 8-6 Summit League). Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 9 from the floor, and added seven rebounds. Jayson Petty finished with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Frankie Fidler led the way for the Mavericks (14-16, 7-8) with 29 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Omaha also got 11 points from Marquel Sutton. Grant Stubblefield also had 10 points.

UMKC went into halftime ahead of Omaha 31-30. Brown put up 13 points in the half. Khristion Courseault scored UMKC’s final six points as they closed out the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

