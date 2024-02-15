Live Radio
Brown posts double-double as UMBC knocks off Binghamton 89-78

The Associated Press

February 15, 2024, 8:56 PM

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Dion Brown scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead UMBC over Binghamton 89-78 on Thursday night.

Marcus Banks scored 21 points, sinking 5 of 11 shots from 3-point range, for the Retrievers (8-18, 3-8 America East Conference). Regimantas Ciunys had 15 points.

The Bearcats (11-13, 3-8) were led by Armon Harried with 19 points and six assists. Tymu Chenery had 16 points and six rebounds. Nehemiah Benson scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

