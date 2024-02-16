Brown leads Utah State against Colorado State after 24-point game

Utah State Aggies (21-4, 9-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-6, 7-5 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (21-4, 9-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (19-6, 7-5 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces the Colorado State Rams after Darius Brown II scored 24 points in Utah State’s 84-76 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams are 13-1 in home games. Colorado State is seventh in the MWC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 6.0.

The Aggies are 9-3 in conference games. Utah State scores 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Colorado State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Colorado State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 16.1 points and 7.4 assists for the Rams. Clifford is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Great Osobor is averaging 18 points and nine rebounds for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.