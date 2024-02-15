Brown leads UMBC against Binghamton after 25-point showing

UMBC Retrievers (7-18, 2-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-12, 3-7 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST…

UMBC Retrievers (7-18, 2-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-12, 3-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -4.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces the Binghamton Bearcats after Dion Brown scored 25 points in UMBC’s 72-70 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bearcats are 8-3 on their home court. Binghamton is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Retrievers have gone 2-8 against America East opponents.

Binghamton’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UMBC allows. UMBC averages 7.4 more points per game (78.7) than Binghamton gives up (71.3).

The Bearcats and Retrievers meet Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tymu Chenery is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bearcats. Dan Petcash is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 78.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

