Brown leads UMBC against Binghamton after 25-point outing

UMBC Retrievers (7-18, 2-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-12, 3-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Dion Brown scored 25 points in UMBC’s 72-70 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bearcats are 8-3 in home games. Binghamton ranks fourth in the America East with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Symir Torrence averaging 4.8.

The Retrievers are 2-8 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks sixth in the America East with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 7.1.

Binghamton averages 71.2 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 83.0 UMBC gives up. UMBC has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

The Bearcats and Retrievers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torrence is averaging 8.6 points, six rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Bearcats. Armon Harried is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Anthony Valentine is averaging 6.1 points for the Retrievers. Brown is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 78.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

