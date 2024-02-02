Brown leads UMBC against Albany (NY)

UMBC Retrievers (6-16, 1-6 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-11, 3-4 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7…

UMBC Retrievers (6-16, 1-6 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-11, 3-4 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC visits the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Dion Brown scored 31 points in UMBC’s 99-95 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Great Danes are 5-2 in home games. Albany (NY) is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Retrievers are 1-6 in America East play. UMBC is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Albany (NY) is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.7% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 77.4 points per game, equal to what Albany (NY) allows to opponents.

The Great Danes and Retrievers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Amar’e Marshall is shooting 49.7% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games for Albany (NY).

Anthony Valentine is averaging 5.6 points for the Retrievers. Brown is averaging 20.1 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for UMBC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Retrievers: 1-9, averaging 74.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

