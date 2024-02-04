Brown-Jones and the UNC Greensboro Spartans visit conference foe Furman

UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-6, 7-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-10, 6-3 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (16-6, 7-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (12-10, 6-3 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mikeal Brown-Jones and the UNC Greensboro Spartans take on JP Pegues and the Furman Paladins in SoCon play.

The Paladins are 9-1 in home games. Furman has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spartans are 7-2 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro ranks sixth in the SoCon with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Brown-Jones averaging 8.1.

Furman averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.1 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Williams averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Marcus Foster is averaging 19.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Furman.

Brown-Jones is averaging 20.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

