Brown hosts Princeton following Pierce’s 20-point outing

Princeton Tigers (15-3, 3-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (6-14, 2-3 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton visits the Brown Bears after Caden Pierce scored 20 points in Princeton’s 70-64 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 3-5 in home games. Brown is seventh in the Ivy League with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Kalu Anya averaging 7.0.

The Tigers have gone 3-2 against Ivy League opponents. Princeton is the top team in the Ivy League giving up only 64.7 points per game while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Brown is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Princeton allows to opponents. Princeton averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Brown allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Bears. Felix Kloman is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

Matt Allocco is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Xaivian Lee is averaging 16.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Princeton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

