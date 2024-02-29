Brown hosts Okpara and Harvard

Harvard Crimson (14-10, 5-6 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-17, 5-6 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard visits the Brown Bears after Chisom Okpara scored 20 points in Harvard’s 74-70 victory against the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Bears have gone 3-7 in home games. Brown has a 5-15 record against teams over .500.

The Crimson are 5-6 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard ranks sixth in the Ivy League shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Brown is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Harvard allows to opponents. Harvard has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

Louis Lesmond is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 9.5 points. Malik Mack is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

