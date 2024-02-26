Brown and Utah State host Fresno State

Utah State Aggies (22-5, 10-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-16, 4-10 MWC) Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah State Aggies (22-5, 10-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-16, 4-10 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Darius Brown II scored 25 points in Utah State’s 68-63 victory against the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Bulldogs are 7-7 in home games. Fresno State ranks sixth in the MWC with 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Enoch Boakye averaging 6.8.

The Aggies are 10-4 against MWC opponents. Utah State averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Fresno State averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Utah State gives up. Utah State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Fresno State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.2 points and 6.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Great Osobor is averaging 17.8 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Brown is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.